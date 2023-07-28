Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
