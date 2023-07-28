Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.