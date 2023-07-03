Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
