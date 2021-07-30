Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.