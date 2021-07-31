The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 t…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds E at 1…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makin…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it wi…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 71F. Winds ENE…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a …