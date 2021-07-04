Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.