The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
