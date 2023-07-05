It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
