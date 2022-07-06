Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
