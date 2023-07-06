Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
