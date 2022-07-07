Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.