Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.