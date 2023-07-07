Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
