The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temp…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the maki…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. A 71-degree l…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 1…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the m…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Council Bluff…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fair…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. How likel…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …