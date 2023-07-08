It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.