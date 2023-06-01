The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
