Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 99. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temper…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatur…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the maki…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the m…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Coun…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a …