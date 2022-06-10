Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
