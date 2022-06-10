Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 10, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

