Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South.