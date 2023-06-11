Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 60 degrees …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 35% chance of r…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. P…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Pa…