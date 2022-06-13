Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it will feel even hotter at 104. Today's forecasted low temperature is 81 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.