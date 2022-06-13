The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it will feel even hotter at 104. Today's forecasted low temperature is 81 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Scattered storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours in central and eastern Nebraska. Once again, some could produce damaging wind and hail. Full details in our updated forecast.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.
Isolated showers and storms will linger across the state thru the weekend, but the increasing heat and humidity will have the biggest impact. Find out how hot it will get in our updated forecast.
What is 'committed warming'? A climate scientist explains why global warming can continue long after emissions end
Thanks to humans, the concentration of planet-warming carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is now 50% higher than before the industrial era.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty …
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Counc…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods …