The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
