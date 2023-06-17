Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. W…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 53-degree low…
Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …