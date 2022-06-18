Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.