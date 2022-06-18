The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Mon…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 81F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Tuesday, Council Bluffs folks sh…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.