Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. W…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …