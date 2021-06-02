Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
