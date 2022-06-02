 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

