Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66…
More rain expected in Nebraska today and a chance of severe storms in the central and western part of the state. See what hazards are possible…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How like…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We …