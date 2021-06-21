 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert