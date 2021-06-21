It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
