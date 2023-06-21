Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the m…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …