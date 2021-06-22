Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the m…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105 though it w…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Co…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, thoug…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looki…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.