The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Feels like temperatures in the low 100s will be common across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon. As a cold front works in, showers and a few severe storms are expected as well.
Most will see highs in the 80s today, but the southeastern corner of Nebraska will still reach the low 90s. Off & on showers & storms are expected here as well. Full details in our updated forecast.
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
