The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the m…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …