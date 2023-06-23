Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
