The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
