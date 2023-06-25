Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the m…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. 69 degrees is…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …