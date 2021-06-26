Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.