Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.