Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showi…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. 69 degrees is…