Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.