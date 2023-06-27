The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. 69 degrees is…