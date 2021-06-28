Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
