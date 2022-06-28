Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.