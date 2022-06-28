The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front works across the state, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and a look ahead at Saturday and Sunday in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know
Good chance of rain today and tomorrow in Nebraska and unfortunately a threat of severe storms as well. Get the latest information on the expected timing and threats in our updated forecast.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Watch now: Dry today, but the chance for severe storms returns Thursday to central and eastern Nebraska
Quiet weather expected across the state Wednesday, but a warm front will bring showers and possibly severe storms back for Thursday. See where and when storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sunshine …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It should…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'l…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 1…