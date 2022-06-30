Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 30, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

