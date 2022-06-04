It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
