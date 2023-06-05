The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
