Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.