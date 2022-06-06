Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

