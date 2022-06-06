Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Exp…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day…