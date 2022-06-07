 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

