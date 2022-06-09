Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stormy weather is expected across all of Nebraska late this afternoon and through the evening hours. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
The stormy weather continues. Today, a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. The chance will spread east for Tuesday. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Much of central and eastern Nebraska is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Here's the latest on the hazards that are expected and when storms will arrive in our area.
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty …
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day…
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.