Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
