Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.