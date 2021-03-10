 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Council Bluffs, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

