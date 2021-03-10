Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Council Bluffs, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.